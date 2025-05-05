Report: Kash Patel Partying Instead Of Working As FBI Director

On Friday's Morning Joe, the former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi told MSNBC that FBI Director Kash Patel has been spending more time partying at clubs than running the agency, leading to "chaos."

Figliuzzi said it was a good and a bad thing because while he's not holding briefings or being on the 7th floor, his absence is allowing actual qualified people to conduct FBI affairs.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire led the interview.

LEMIRE: Let's turn to FBI Director Kash Patel, who has sort of taken a surprisingly backseat role, at least to this point, in the first 102 or 103 days, wherever we are right now.

What do you make of that, that he's just been a little less visible than I think a lot of people, Trump observers, expected he would be?

FIGLIUZZI: Yeah, well, reportedly he's been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building. And there are reports that daily briefings to him have been changed from every day to maybe twice weekly.

So this is both a blessing and a curse, because if he's really trying to run things without his experience, without any experience level, things could be bad. If he's not plugged in, things could be bad, but he's allowing agents to run things.

So we don't know where this is going, but the one word that keeps coming back at me from inside that building is chaos. People don't know what's happening from day to day.

There's also been reporting, I believe, from the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, that Patel, spending a lot of his time still at his home in Las Vegas, has been working remotely for at least part of the week.