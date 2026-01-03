Loeffler: We're Not Going To Pardon People For Committing Crimes

During a discussion on this Friday's Hannity about the latest drummed up non-scandal the right wing noise machine is doing their best to turn into a "scandal," Trump's SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler bragged about Trump deciding to illegally cut off childcare payments in response, and then made this ridiculous statement about Trump and pardons.

CHAFFETZ: I think you're feeling this frustration, but some of these investigations have been going on for years. And these are not complicated, sophisticated, you know, mob-run, you know, some of them probably are, but these are not highly sophisticated, you know.

And yet the investigations go in perpetuity for years. And I'm glad you're just, hey, look, cut it off and see who yells and screams. Then we can go figure out where the problems are. But, for the ones that have been going on for years, there's got to be an acceleration to say, yeah, Monday, new year, new leaf, we're gonna take care of business that quite frankly, we should have taken care of last year.

LOEFFLER: Well, you're absolutely right. This is a new day in the Trump administration. We had four years under the Biden administration where not only did they look the other way, but this is what the Democrat socialist selfare state looks like, where Democrat politicians look the other way.

They know it helps them. It not only helps them with votes, but it helps them with campaign contributions, and we're gonna be following the money, and we're not gonna do what the last administration did, which is try to forgive fraudulent loans, look the other way, pardon people for committing crimes, and you can see an all of government approach in this, and it's gonna be very different.