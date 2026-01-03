Loeffler: We're Not Going To Pardon People For Committing Crimes

Who's going to tell her?
By HeatherJanuary 3, 2026

During a discussion on this Friday's Hannity about the latest drummed up non-scandal the right wing noise machine is doing their best to turn into a "scandal," Trump's SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler bragged about Trump deciding to illegally cut off childcare payments in response, and then made this ridiculous statement about Trump and pardons.

CHAFFETZ: I think you're feeling this frustration, but some of these investigations have been going on for years. And these are not complicated, sophisticated, you know, mob-run, you know, some of them probably are, but these are not highly sophisticated, you know.

And yet the investigations go in perpetuity for years. And I'm glad you're just, hey, look, cut it off and see who yells and screams. Then we can go figure out where the problems are. But, for the ones that have been going on for years, there's got to be an acceleration to say, yeah, Monday, new year, new leaf, we're gonna take care of business that quite frankly, we should have taken care of last year.

LOEFFLER: Well, you're absolutely right. This is a new day in the Trump administration. We had four years under the Biden administration where not only did they look the other way, but this is what the Democrat socialist selfare state looks like, where Democrat politicians look the other way.

They know it helps them. It not only helps them with votes, but it helps them with campaign contributions, and we're gonna be following the money, and we're not gonna do what the last administration did, which is try to forgive fraudulent loans, look the other way, pardon people for committing crimes, and you can see an all of government approach in this, and it's gonna be very different.

Sure Jan.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon