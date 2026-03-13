Trump Shrugs Off Iranian Sleeper Cells In U.S. - Because Biden!

The guy who says he bombed Iran to make us safer from that country could not care less about an Iranian terrorism attack at home.
By NewsHound EllenMarch 13, 2026

Donald Trump’s lack of concern about possible Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S. should get him impeached, convicted, and hounded out of office. Pronto.

A reporter asked the elderly draft dodger whether he’s been briefed about how many Iranian sleeper cells “could be inside the U.S. right now?”

For a moment, Trump looked like a deer caught in headlights. “I have been,” he said, as he began to bluster.

But the BS “blame Biden” answer made him look even worse. “A lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open borders. But we know where most of them are. We've got our eye on all of them, I think.”

You think????

As Chris Hayes pointed out on his MS Now show Thursday night, it’s not clear how seriously we should take any of this claim from Pathological Liar Trump. “I think there's some real reason for skepticism,” Hayes said.

Regardless, Trump is claiming Iranian sleeper cells have been in this country for more than a year, his administration doesn’t know where all of them are, and is doing nothing to arrest or deport any of them, just watching them. He thinks.

This from the guy who is supposedly hell-bent on deporting dangerous immigrants.

So, while Trump wages war on a foreign country that is supposedly a big threat to the U.S., he can’t be bothered to find out about possible terror threats from dangerous, criminal immigrants here at home, maybe can’t remember what's being done to counter them, and doesn’t mind if they stay. Instead, he's shooting unarmed American citizens and arresting six-year-olds.

This man is unfit for any public office, much less as commander in chief.

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