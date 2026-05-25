For Trump, Even 13 Dead US Soldiers Are About Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh and I had a great convo on this edition of Tequila Talk! We began with how Trump got a “kick out of” 13 dead U.S. soldiers in Iran, because of how he looks. We weren't surprised, yet still sickened. Those 13 soldiers died in a war with no purpose. 13 humans whose moms, dads, kids, wives, husbands, friends will never see them again. Yet, to bloated-vat-of-corn-syrup-come-alive, it’s about him. Like always.

It reminded me of a line by William Munny in Unforgiven, “It’s a hell of a thing killin’ a man. Take away all he’s got and all he’s ever gonna have." Trump took away all these 13 men and women were ever gonna have. For nothing. For an illegal war where he’s getting his arse kicked because he’s God’s perfect idiot. Repulsive.

We also discussed Rep. Thomas Massie losing a GOP primary in Kentucky after Trump opposed him, recruited a primary opponent, and record-breaking ad spending against him. All because he stood up to Trump to demand the Epstein files’ release and opposed Iran. Joe saw Massie’s loss as a “huge win” for Trump. I think just the opposite. I tell you why in the video...Go to BAM, watch the video on these topics and more!