Now Trump Is Rage-Posting About Jill Biden In A Truth Social Outburst

Trump, ever so humble, has cracked the case that has baffled doctors, historians, and the entire medical establishment: he is the reason Joe Biden fell apart at the 2024 debate, which took place 701 days ago. His performance was so devastating, so spectacular, so highly rated, that poor Joe's brain just gave up on the spot. Sure thing.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, stands accused of the grave crime of not vaulting onto a debate stage to rescue her husband mid-sentence — as any good wife would do, according to America's foremost authority on marriage. That's right, it's been 701 days since the debate, and Trump took a shot at Jill Biden on Truth Social.

"Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards," the 79-year-old president wrote. "She said that she thought he was having a “stroke,” and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do."

"The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse," he added. "In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple “choke,” leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause? Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!"

In Jill Biden's new memoir 'View from the East Wing," the former First Lady said she watched the June 2024 debate and wondered if her husband was having a stroke or was under the influence of medication.

Trump sprang into action this morning, diagnosing Joe Biden’s performance: total defeat by a superior debater. The man basically claims he debate-punched Biden into cognitive collapse. The twist? "Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!" — three exclamation characters, because one cannot convey this level of insight with fewer. To summarize: Biden bad, Jill bad, Trump great, debate great, highly rated, case closed, nobody knows more about debates than him.

It's adorable that Trump mentions "as any good wife would do," since Melania has been MIA while he sleeps through his second term, ranting about windmills, whales, and batteries. Oh, and groceries. You've never heard of those before he came up with the term!

Just for funsies, here is Kellyanne Conway somehow not talking about Donald Trump: