79-Year-Old President Flies Into A Rage After Paper Notes That He's Old

An article in The New York Times by Katie Rogers and Dylan Freedman sent Donald Trump, the oldest person ever to be inaugurated president, into a rage. Of course, Trump only called out Katie Rogers, the female writer, but not Dylan Freedman, and called her "ugly." Trump is mad that the Times noted that he's old as fuck, and the paper wrote far worse pieces on Handsome Old Joe Biden.

The paper wrote about the septuagenarian president dozing off during an Oval Office event, and noted that "he is aging." Trump flew into a rage, posting on Truth Social his usual exhaustive list of lies.

"The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again," he wrote. "I won the 2024 Presidential Election in a Landslide, winning all Seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a lot. I won our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550, a complete wipeout."

"I settled 8 Wars, have 48 New Stock Market Highs, our Economy is Great, and our Country is RESPECTED AGAIN all over the World, respected like never before," he falsely wrote. "The last Administration had the Highest Inflation in history - I have already brought that down to normal, and prices, including groceries, are coming down. To do this requires a lot of Work and Energy, and I have never worked so hard in my life."

"Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite," he continued. 'They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE. This cheap “RAG” is truly an “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.”'

"The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out," President Piggy added. "Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up. There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (“That was aced”) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Aside from all the other blatant and redundant lies in Donald's post, the aging president's poll numbers are not just underwater; they're drowning.

And I'm not hating on people that are Trump's age, but combine his age with his demented old brain, and you can see that the White House has turned into an assisted care facility for the elderly for only one patient.