Trump, 79, Installs New Lights In Cabinet Room To Make Him Look Better

First, President Vainglorious added gold touches to the interior of the White House, including the ceilings, portraits, and mirrors, to give the residence a Mar-a-Lago flair, which is characterized by reasonable people as gaudy, tasteless, and tacky. And of course, he paved over the Rose Garden to resemble the patio at Mar-a-Lago. The raging narcissist sees himself as a showman, a strongman, and a fierce fighter, a Rocky Balboa type. But he is none of those things. He is weak. Nothing about Trump is genuine. Trump fights for criminals like himself, goes to battle to sue whoever hurts his feelings, and then there are his court battles.

The damage Trump has inflicted on this country will take decades to repair. Still, of course, the unhealthy-looking bloviating septuagenarian (nearly an octogenarian) is concerned about his appearance after seeing footage of himself in a Cabinet meeting, where heaping praise on the president is a constant feature, reminiscent of North Korea.

Via Politico:

And roughly a month ago, Donald Trump demanded that better lighting be installed around the ceiling of the Cabinet Room, an upgrade that has not been previously reported. The president’s convenings of his Cabinet — with everyone around the table offering policy updates and effusive praise — are conducted with the press in the room and largely for public consumption. But Trump, who spent more than a decade conducting the business of his reality show “The Apprentice” from a made-for-TV boardroom inside his eponymous Manhattan tower, wasn’t happy with the footage from a meeting and had brighter lights installed, according to a White House official granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. And it’s just the start. In a second term defined by the scope of Trump’s unrestrained ambition, America’s first property developer-turned-president is at times approaching the job like a modern day Howard Roark or Baron Haussmann, determined to leave his distinctive mark on the physical spaces that define the presidency and the nation’s capital. And according to two people familiar with the president’s plans, he’s envisioning projects beyond the White House, including refurbishing and rebranding a golf course in the middle of the Potomac River.

Trump prioritizes a Potomac River golf course over Americans' needs for healthcare, lower grocery and gas prices. Trump, who doesn't appear to be in good health, wants to leave a mark on the world, a legacy. However, the legacy he will leave behind will be one of greed, criminality, otherizing marginalized Americans, and a system so broken that it may have to be rebuilt entirely from scratch. He will be remembered as a severely damaged man with a penchant for hurting the downtrodden. So, enjoy your lights, Donald. Future historians will be perplexed by how he achieved such power.