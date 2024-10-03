Donald Vowed To Release His Medical Records. We're Still Waiting!

Donald J. Trump has promised many things that have yet to come to fruition and likely won't. Age became a talking point in reelecting President Joe Biden. Still, if elected, Donald would be the oldest President by the end of his term, and his mental decline has been displayed on numerous occasions—on Truth Social and whenever a microphone is in front of him.

In late August, Trump said following a would-be assassin's attempt that he would "gladly" release his medical records. Donald claimed he just had a medical exam and received a "perfect score" on two cognitive tests, which he insisted he "aced."

"I got everything right," Trump said. "And one of the doctors said, 'I've never seen that before, where you get everything right.' No, I have no problem. I'd go a step further, I think anybody that runs for President, whether they're 75 or 65 or 45, I think should take a cognitive test."

Via The New York Times:

The New York Times requested a copy of those records. A spokeswoman for Mr. Trump eventually referred The Times to a one-page letter that his former physician, now a Republican member of Congress, wrote a week after the assassination attempt, describing the bullet wound to his ear and its progress in healing. The Times sent numerous follow-up questions. She did not reply.

Ohhh. That guy.

Even though Mr. Trump was taking a statin, a drug used to lower cholesterol levels to well below 100, his LDL cholesterol was still 143 — so high that some outside cardiologists worried about his potential for a heart attack or stroke. Dr. Jackson said that Mr. Trump was 6-foot-3 (an inch taller than what was written on his driver’s license) and 239 pounds. A year later, his weight had risen to 243 pounds, the White House physician reported, making him officially obese. ....

Mr. Trump’s father had Alzheimer’s. Mr. Trump has repeatedly said that he “aced” cognitive tests — most recently in August — but has not released any documentation.

Dr. Jackson said in 2018 that Mr. Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, a common 10-minute screening test to look for outright dementia. It asks participants to recite five words in order and repeat them later on; to identify a camel; and to draw a clock depicting 11:10, among other things.

It gives an overview of various domains of cognition — short term memory, executive function, spatial function, orientation and language — but it does not provide a detailed measure of any of them, experts said.

It's almost as if Trump is hiding something. Maybe it's with his tax returns and his wall that Mexico will pay for. It must be somewhere. He would never lie!