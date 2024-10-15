'Roll The Clip!': Harris Plays Montage At Rally Of Trump's Dangerous Rants

Vice President Kamala Harris took off the gloves at her rally in Erie, Pennsylvania. Instead of just saying Donald Trump is dangerous, the Democratic nominee also played clips from the former President's rallies and interviews, showing what a hot and dangerous mess he is.

"Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged," she said. "And he is out for unchecked power."

"Look, anybody who says they would terminate the Constitution of the United States should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States," Harris told the crowd. "Never again. Never again. Never again."

"And so, after all these years, we know who Donald Trump is. He is someone who will stop at nothing to claim power for himself," Harris said. "And you don't have to take my word for it. I've said for a while now: Watch his rallies. Listen to his words. He tells us who he is." And he tells us what he would do if he is elected President. So, here tonight, I will show you one example of Donald Trump's worldview and intentions. Please roll the clip."

The clips above were played for all of the country to see.

"You heard his words coming from him. He's talking about the enemy within, Pennsylvania. He is talking about the enemy within our country, Pennsylvania," she said. "He's talking about that he considers anyone who doesn't support him or who will not bend to his will an enemy of our country. It's a serious issue. He's saying, he is saying that he would use the military to go after them."

"So here in Pennsylvania, I say to those who know best: When freedom is on the line, Americans always answer the call," she added. "We always answer the call… And in this election, we will answer the call again. Because it all comes down to this: we are all here together because we know what's at stake. And we are here together because we love our country."

When he talks about sending the military against people who don't support his crazy ass, what's even more disturbing is that the people who do support him are OK with that.