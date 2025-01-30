GOP Lawmaker Says Free Lunch For Kids Is Sponging Off The Government

Rep. Richard McCormick was being interviewed by CNN's Pamela Brown when he decided to remind the world that he was a Grade A asshole. They were discussing how the GOP was freezing federal funding for important programs like feeding kids at school, when McCormick demonstrated what it was like to grow up with a poor education:

During the interview, Brown asked McCormick if he was really comfortable withholding funds that feed school children, and he replied that they should get jobs like he one he used to have when he was growing up. "When you talk about school lunches. hey, i worked my way through high school," he said. "I don't know about you, but I worked since before I was even 13 years old. I was picking berries in the field before we had child labor laws that precluded that. I was a paper boy, and when I was in high school, I worked my entire way through. You're telling me that kids who stay at home, instead of going to work at Burger King and McDonald's during the summer, should stay at home and get their free lunch instead of going to work?" [...] "How many people got their start in fast food restaurants when they were kids versus just giving a blanket rule that gives all kids lunches in high school who are capable of going out and actually getting a job and doing something that makes them have value, thinking about their future instead of thinking about how they're going to sponge off the government," he said.

Brown tried to point out that many of the children who utilize this program are young and not working age yet, but McCormick was on a tear by then. But I'd bet you my last dollar that McCormick would be one of the first in line to hand out corporate welfare and tax breaks to the rich.

Call me crazy, but I would rather see kids get to be kids and get a good education so that they can grow up to be well-adjusted, contributing members of society instead of some dysfunctional Republican lawmaker.