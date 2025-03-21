Tesla Recalls Swasticars Because Pieces Are Literally Falling Off

Elon Musk continues to break everything he touches (EETD), but this time he didn't mean to. Tesla has made about 46,000 Cybertrucks aka Swasticars aka Dumpster On Wheels. And they have ALL been recalled.

EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. OF. THEM.

Carscoops is reporting that there is a tiny problem with the swasticar: Parts are literally falling off. And by "parts" we mean the roof. THE TOP OF THE CAR IS FLYING OFF.

Apparently the ROOF OF THE CAR was not attached appropriately. We have all seen reports of trim falling off...but THE ROOF! After numerous reports, Tesla finally decided to look into it. And what do you know - this can't be fixed with a software upgrade or a nueralink implant or something technological. NO, this has to be actual labor repairs. And every single swasticar is affected.

The issue related to the "cant rail" which is "a stainless-steel trim panel that stretches from the base of the windshield to the rear door, running along the roof arch above the windows." Tesla has confirmed that this piece - the actual TOP OF THE CAR is secured "entirely on structural adhesive to stay in place."

GLUE. The roof is stuck to the car with GLUE.

Sadly, glue is "vulnerable to environmental embrittlement" which means it will eventually fail. Unless it never gets wet. Or too dry. Or too humid. Or too...I don't know, old.

So, Tesla issued a recall so that they can replace the "problematic glue with a more durable version that’s not prone to environmental wear." They will reportedly add A STUD WELDED IN PLACE to clamp it down. One stud?

Moral of the story: Stay far back from swasticars to avoid a Final Destination type situation. If you know, you know. Things flying off cars become projectiles.