Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Pianosaurus covers The Box Tops hit The Letter. Yup, we gotta get a ticket for this airplane. Next stop: Bribe City.

Everyone Is Entitled To My Own Opinion opines: what kind of shithole country allows its president to accept ginormous bribes?

The Status Kuo says it is corruption in plane sight.

Hullabaloo says the whole world knows The Orange ? is a criminal.

Meidas Touch orders us to stay focused on the people.

Space Nerd Alert! This is so cool: NASA Telescopes Tune Into a Black Hole Prelude, Fugue.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

