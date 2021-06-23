Sometimes, all the the hot-button issues —that our polite parents told us to avoid— converge:

Bark Bark Woof Woof tells us that Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player in history to announce that he is gay.

Eschaton reports that the Surpemos did good for a change: NCAA lost the right to get rich off of uncompensated labor, bigly.

Liberals are Cool has a hashtag on #LateStageCapitalism that points out an inherent flaw in Wingnuttia's argument of life under socialism.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania shames the Fat Cats!

For 17 years, Mike’s Blog Round-Up has been part of Crooks and Liars. If you can contribute to the fundraiser, you will be helping to amplifying the voices of diverse bloggers that we do at Mike’s Blog Round-Up. Thank you for your consideration.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).