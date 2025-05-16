'KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT!': Trump Threatens Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen got under Donald J. Trump's thin skin with his message in Manchester, England, calling out the president's incompetence and his "treasonous administration." Trump proved Springsteen's point with a threatening post on Truth Social. Even though Donald trashed the U.S. during his tour of corruption in the Middle East, he left a menacing post for the 20-time Grammy winner for criticizing him while in another country.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," he wrote. "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country."

"If I wasn't elected, it would have been GONE by now!" he added. "Sleepy Joe didn't have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is "dumb as a rock," and couldn't see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out "prune" of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just "standard fare." Then we'll all see how it goes for him!

He wants Comey arrested for his 86 comment and then he goes online and threatens Bruce Springsteen. I can’t believe this is the world we live in… — Jess Piper (@piperformissouri.bsky.social) 2025-05-16T15:03:37.795Z

This is what got Trump's diaper on overload.

"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock and roll, in dangerous times," he told the crowd right after walking onto the stage. "In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring. This is 'Land of Hope and Dreams."

Wow #BruceSpringsteen Bruce Springsteen just battered Trump unbelievable moment at start of Manchester tour pic.twitter.com/JYfL4G5KQE — DORTIE (@TonyDortie) May 14, 2025

Free speech offends Trump. And Springsteen is right that we live in dangerous times, and Donald confirmed that.