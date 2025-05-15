'SUCKERS': Donald Trump Trashes The U.S. As A 'STUPID COUNTRY'

While on his corruption tour in the Middle East, Donald took a minute to call the United States "a STUPID Country" while blasting birthright citizenship on Truth Social. It's evident to anyone who has been paying attention that co-president Trump despises the United States, but at least he said it out loud.

"Big case today in the United States Supreme Court. Birthright Citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent Citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them, all the time laughing at the “SUCKERS” that we are!" he wrote. "The United States of America is the only Country in the World that does this, for what reason, nobody knows — But the drug cartels love it!"

Fact check: Speaking of drug cartels, the Trump administration negotiated a deal to allow El Chapo's ex-wife and a slew of their family members to enter the U.S.

"We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a STUPID Country but, in actuality, this is the exact opposite of being politically correct, and it is yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America," It continued. "Birthright Citizenship is about the babies of slaves."

"As conclusive proof, the Civil War ended in 1865, the Bill went to Congress less than a year later, in 1866, and was passed shortly after that," he insisted. "It had nothing to do with Illegal Immigration for people wanting to SCAM our Country, from all parts of the World, which they have done for many years. It had to do with Civil War results, and the babies of slaves who our politicians felt, correctly, needed protection."

"Please explain this to the Supreme Court of the United States. Again, remember, the Civil War ended in 1865, and the Bill goes to Congress in 1866 — We didn’t have people pouring into our Country from all over South America, and the rest of the World," It added. "It wasn’t even a subject. What we had were the BABIES OF SLAVES. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Good luck with this very important case. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A!"

Trump signed an executive order in January declaring that children of immigrants are not entitled to U.S. citizenship even though the 14th Amendment to the Constitution guarantees that “all persons born” in the U.S. are citizens. The 14th Amendment wasn’t intended solely to grant citizenship to Black Americans, but do go off, grandpa.