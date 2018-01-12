Russian 'Birth Tourists' Become Yet Another Trump Revenue Stream

Cynthia McFadden and Katie Tur talk about a mini-baby boom in Florida, thanks to foreign women who have enough disposable income to stay in America until their children are born.

"The Center for Immigration Studies, a conservative think tank, estimates that 36,000 birth tourists come to the U.S. every year. according to the international medical travel journal," McFadden said.

McFadden said most of the medical tourists are from China and Russia.

"In Florida, foreign births have skyrocketed nearly 90% in the past decade. Many of the women are Russians," Tur said.

She pointed out that Trump "railed against birth tourism, railed against Mexican mothers coming into this country, Latino mothers coming into the country, having babies and having them have citizenship. It is, I guess, surprising to say or surprising to find out that it's a lot of Russians."

"Well, there are a lot of Russians and the preferred place to stay is, in many instances, properties with Donald Trump's name on them -- which is ironic," McFadden said.

She pointed out that babies born here are entitled to not only entitled to all the benefits of American citizenship, "when they turn 21, they will have the right to sponsor their parents for an American green card."

During the presidential campaign, Trump called for ending birthright citizenship. Isn't it funny, that birth tourism agencies advertise housing in Trump properties? Trump, of course, has nothing to do with it. It's just one of those funny coincidences!