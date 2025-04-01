Cory Booker Slams Trump Actions In Ongoing Filibuster

Senator Cory Booker gave a marathon all-night speech on the Senate floor that is still going on this morning, in an effort to put a spotlight on what he called the Trump administration’s “recklessness.” Via the New York Times:

Mr. Booker, the New Jersey Democrat, began speaking on Monday evening and said he planned to continue for as long as he was “physically able.” He was still going as of 5 a.m. Eastern.

The speech focused in part on what Mr. Booker said were President Trump’s plans to cut funding for Medicaid, among other programs. The White House has denied that it plans to cut Medicaid benefits, but the president and his allies have attacked Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security over what they claim is waste, fraud and abuse.

“I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able,” Mr. Booker said near the start of his speech. “I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our nation is in crisis.”