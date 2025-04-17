JD Vance Goes Down In Flames After Taking A Massive Sh*t On The Constitution

Lyin' J.D. Vance isn't worried about the Constitution, which gives everyone in this country due process. The Fifth Amendment says to the federal government that no one shall be "deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law." And yet, Donald Trump gave a heads-up for deporting American citizens, and his vice president is OK with all of this.

Everything Vance wrote on the Bad App is a lie. This part right here is cute: "Here's a useful test: ask the people weeping over the lack of due process what precisely they propose for dealing with Biden's millions and millions of illegals. And with reasonable resource and administrative judge constraints, does their solution allow us to deport at least a few million people per year?"

Everyone in this country is allowed due process, you overrated self-described hillbilly writer. And there was no "migrant invasion" as J.D. claims. He got called out.

The 20 million claim is totally made up. As VP, Vance is welcome to check his own government’s records.



The actual number is closer to 25-30% of that, and most were not “let in,” they entered unlawfully, sought asylum, and were released because of longstanding resource limits. https://t.co/5v5ovPCYig pic.twitter.com/jJtTaFURNB — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) April 16, 2025

Consider that the Vice President actually just made the argument that its ok for a President to ignore the law, due process, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution if it's necessary to fulfill one a political goal, which is to deport a few million immigrants a year. https://t.co/JWMpQNFPoA — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 16, 2025

Vance gives the whole game away here: due process is dependent on the situation and the person accused.



Fascist shit. https://t.co/HZSomf6Gug pic.twitter.com/urzHJe1XjN — benjamin 🇵🇸 he / him (@BenLeiker) April 16, 2025

no it's actually a function of the fucking constitution. https://t.co/VONeA7r4JN pic.twitter.com/LUn3VLnIqy — Sky Marchini (@rhcm123) April 16, 2025

A desperate attempt to put some intellectual veneer on shipping innocents to a concentration camp without so much as a court hearing. What they can do to Kilmar, they can do to anyone. All of our rights are bound up in this battle. https://t.co/KlFq3eZz9y — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) April 16, 2025

Let me simplify this garbage: Adhering to the Constitution is hard, plus we don't want to, so we're not gonna. https://t.co/rKLcSSN3Rw — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) April 16, 2025

In another Xitter post, J.D. accuses another social media user of 'hiding behind "due process," and I don't know why he put due process in quotes. He's mocking the Constitution. Without due process, any of us could be sent to the concentration camp in El Salvador. It could be you or me. Donald is ignoring a unanimous Supreme Court ruling to "facilitate" Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia's return to his wife and children in Maryland, who was deported in "error." This is a five-alarm fire that's unfolding right before our eyes.