This is a five-alarm fire that's unfolding out in the open.
JD Vance Goes Down In Flames After Taking A Massive Sh*t On The Constitution
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardApril 17, 2025

Lyin' J.D. Vance isn't worried about the Constitution, which gives everyone in this country due process. The Fifth Amendment says to the federal government that no one shall be "deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law." And yet, Donald Trump gave a heads-up for deporting American citizens, and his vice president is OK with all of this.

Everything Vance wrote on the Bad App is a lie. This part right here is cute: "Here's a useful test: ask the people weeping over the lack of due process what precisely they propose for dealing with Biden's millions and millions of illegals. And with reasonable resource and administrative judge constraints, does their solution allow us to deport at least a few million people per year?"

Everyone in this country is allowed due process, you overrated self-described hillbilly writer. And there was no "migrant invasion" as J.D. claims. He got called out.

In another Xitter post, J.D. accuses another social media user of 'hiding behind "due process," and I don't know why he put due process in quotes. He's mocking the Constitution. Without due process, any of us could be sent to the concentration camp in El Salvador. It could be you or me. Donald is ignoring a unanimous Supreme Court ruling to "facilitate" Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia's return to his wife and children in Maryland, who was deported in "error." This is a five-alarm fire that's unfolding right before our eyes.

