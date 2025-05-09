RFK Jr: Surgeon General Nominee Qualified Because She Hates Modern Medicine

RFK Jr told Fox News that Dr. Casey means is qualified to be the Surgeon General because modern medicine failed her and she had good grades and Stanford.

I kid you not.

Dr. Means' choice as SG is as ridiculous as RFK's.

BAIER: She never finished her residency, and she doesn't currently have an active medical license.

That's not.

RFKJR: She was the top of the very top of her medical class at Stanford.

She's in every day during her residency, she won every award that she could want.

She walked away from traditional medicine because she was not curing patients. She couldn't get anyone in her profession to look at the nutrition contributions to illness.

And she said, if we're really going to heal people, if we're healers.

We can't just be making our life about billing new procedures.

We actually have to figure out new approaches to medicine