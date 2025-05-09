Trump Blames RFK Jr For Picking New Surgeon General: I Don't Know Her

'I don't know her' isn't stamp of approval!
By John AmatoMay 9, 2025

Trump blamed RFK Junior for approving his new Surgeon General nominee and claimed he never met her before when asked by the press. .

During Trump's announcement of some trade deal with the UK, he was asked why he chose Dr. Means to become the top doctor in the country, who didn't even finish her residency and does not practice medicine.

REPORTER: You just announced a new nominee for the U.S. Surgeon General who never finished her residency and is not a practicing physician.

So can you explain why you picture her to be America's top doctor?

TRUMP: Because Bobby thought she was fantastic. She's highly, she's a brilliant woman who went through Stanford.

And as I understand it, she basically wanted to do, she wanted to be an academic as opposed to a surgeon. I think she graduated first in her class at Stanford.

And Bobby really thought she was great.

I don't know her.

I listened to the recommendation of Bobby. I met her yesterday and once before.

She's a very outstanding person, a great academic actually. So I think she'll be great.

Trump couldn't be bothered to take a few minutes away from his golf game and have his staffers interview several top doctors for the position of Surgeon General. Instead, since Bobby liked her, she is now in a position to be the Surgeon General of the United States.

Demented Donald continues to put the health and safety of this nation into the hands of unqualified wackos and anti-vaxers.

