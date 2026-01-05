Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Don't Panic." -- The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
By driftglassJanuary 5, 2026

On this day in 1981 the BBC aired the television adaptation of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy which premiered on this day back in 1981.

"The story of The Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy begins when a 6-foot ape descendant named Arthur Dent is saved from the destruction of planet Earth thanks to Ford Prefect, who is in fact from a small planet somewhere in the vicinity of Betelgeuse, and not from Guildford as Arthur had first thought."

No More Mister Nice Blog: Donald J. Bush.

Balloon Juice: War Piggy.

Mock Paper Scissors: There Is No Distraction, There Is No Hidden Agenda, There is Only Him.

Attention space nerds! Astronomers detect rare 'free floating' exoplanet 10,000 light-years from Earth.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon