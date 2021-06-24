Mike’s Blog Round-Up

In our short-attention span world, we know that few read beyond the headlines. This is why it is important to call out the media when they frame the story incorrectly. Example of incorrect framing: Democrats Fail in Senate. Correct framing GOP Blocks Voting Rights. Who is the actor, what was the action, and what was the outcome? That’s it for Headlines 101.

Hackwhackers asks what could be more cynical.

Zandar Versus The Stupid wants to know what Plan B is for Plan V?

No More Mister Nice Blog suggests it's all about rage.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Fact Magazine gives us a look at the world's largest sequencer in operation.

