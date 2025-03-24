Trump Parrots Every Kremlin Talking Point, Word-for-word

Special Agent Krasnov isn't exactly hiding where he's getting his talking points. No sooner are they said on Russian state television then Trump repeats them, often word-for-word. It's disconcerting to have a Russian asset in the White House.

Source: Indy 100

Russian State TV has been bragging about the fact Donald Trump is repeating Kremlin talking points as the US president cosies up to Vladimir Putin.

Rather alarmingly for most people who have been paying attention to the news over the last three years, since taking office last month, Trump’s stance on the Ukraine war has taken a disturbing turn which seems to have coincided with the US privately meeting with Russian officials.

Trump has become increasingly critical of Ukraine, despite Russia being the aggressor, and called Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a “dictator”.

All of which is great news for the Kremlin, as Russian television presenter Vladimir Solovyov bragged.

In a clip from the state-run network Russia-1, which was played on CNN, Solovyov suggested it wasn’t a “coincidence” that much of Trump’s rhetoric “largely materialised” after meeting with Putin earlier in the month.

“The phrases he is saying are so deep and so correct,” Solovyov said. “They are in total alignment with the way we see things.”