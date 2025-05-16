Tulsi Gabbard Hyperventalates Over James Comey

It's the Trump cabinet's job to deflect from Trump's criminality, getting bribes from foreign governments and economy-destroying tariffs.

So cabinet officials like Tulsi Gabbard are screaming to incarcerate former FBI director James Comey for his deleted Instagram post with the numbers "8647."

Anyone with half a brain knows "to 86 someone" means to fire them or get rid of them, not murder them. And anyone thinking the former FBI director would want to assassinate a sitting president is just as demented as Donald Trump's obsession with tariffs.

Conover wrote a great piece about it, but I'm focusing on DNI Tulsi Gabbard, who is calling to put Comey in jail.

Trump's DNI joined Jesse Watters (of course) and spoke with a very stern voice, trying to project the seriousness of seashells and four numbers.

"For Comey to think that we, the American people are so stupid that he, as a former FBI director, former prosecutor would believe his lie," Gabbard said.

That's enough for me, send James Comey to the gallows. Jesse Watters piled on.

WATTERS: Do you believe Comey should be in jail? GABBARD: I do. Any other person with the position of influence that he has, people who take very seriously what a guy of his stature, his experience, and what the propaganda media has built him up to be, I'm very concerned for the president's life. We've already seen assassination attempts. I'm very concerned for his life. And James Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and put behind bars for this.

Gabbard Is the Director of National Intelligence, which makes her the head of the U.S. Intelligence Community, overseeing and coordinating the activities of 18 intelligence agencies.

It's the job of the Secret Service to investigate any threat against the life of a US president, not the DNI.

Yet, Gabbard is running around on Fox News instead, spewing nonsense instead of doing her job. Screaming about a deleted Instagram post that she knows wasn't a death threat, just to deflect Trump's sinking poll numbers and corruption, is a disgrace.