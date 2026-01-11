Trump Attacks Susan Collins During 'Profanity-Laced Rant' Over Venezuela

It makes one wonder what he said to the rest of them. Apparently Trump is none too happy about this:

Five Senate Republicans joined with Democratic lawmakers in a surprise rebuke of President Donald Trump Thursday, voting to advance legislation that would force the commander in chief to seek Congress’ OK before taking any additional military action in Venezuela. Trump attacked the lawmakers in a Truth Social post after the procedural vote, saying they “should never be elected to office again” and that the measure they supported “greatly hampers American Self Defense and National Security.”

Trump singled out Collins for some additional abuse:

President Trump on Thursday laid into Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) with a “profanity-laced” phone call after she supported a Democratic-led war powers resolution over his actions in Venezuela. According to two sources familiar, a fuming Trump dialed up Collins, the foremost Senate GOP centrist, during the vote aimed at blocking the White House from using military force against Venezuela. “He called her and then basically read her the riot act,” one Senate GOP member told The Hill, describing it as a “profanity-laced rant” on Trump’s end. The GOP member also noted that the call came “out of the blue” as the two do not talk frequently. A second source familiar with the call said Trump told Collins that the resolution, which passed, 52-47, was limiting his ability to do his job as commander-in-chief. “He was very mad about the vote,” the source said. “Very mad. Very hot.”

Here's to hoping his nonsense costs them the Senate during the next election. And it's a quick reminder for any of them who have been sticking by Trump and enabling his criminal behavior that their loyalty only goes one way. He could care less about any of them. Cross him and he'll go after you the same way he does anyone he considers his political enemy.