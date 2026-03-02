'He Feels Invincible': Reporter Says Trump's High On Military Power After Interview

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl came away from an interview with President Donald Trump suggesting the U.S. leader was high on military power following the strikes in Iran.
By David EdwardsMarch 2, 2026

"He promised to keep the nation out of foreign wars, but at this point, no modern president has ordered more military strikes against more countries than Donald Trump," ABC News host George Stephanopoulos told Karl on Monday.

"And I have to tell you, George, I spoke to the president; he sounded to me like a president who feels invincible," Karl confirmed. "He talked about the military strike he ordered last summer against the nuclear program in Iran. He talked about the operation to take out Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela and what he sees as a wildly successful attack now underway against Iran."

"He told me, quote, nobody could have done this, but me, and you know that," he continued. "In fact, George, he suggested that the success in Venezuela made him less likely to accept concessions in Iran that were offered in the final round of talks."

"He told me that a year ago he would have accepted what the Iranians offered, but, quote, we have become spoiled."

"But the president didn't offer a lot of clarity on what comes next?" Stephanopoulos wondered.

"No, he told me that he had been in touch with one member of the regime," Karl said. "He wouldn't say who it was, one surviving member."

"He said he was planning for four or five weeks," the correspondent added. "Could be longer, could be shorter. And it's pretty clear this is personal for the president."

