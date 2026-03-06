Pritzker To Noem: You Will Still Be Held Accountable

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a few parting words and parting shots for Kristi Noem:

Hey, Kristi Noem, Don't let the door hit you on the way out. Here's your legacy: Corruption and chaos, parents and children teargassed, moms and nurses - US citizens - getting shot in the face. Now that you're gone, don't think you get to just walk away. I guarantee you, you will still be held accountable.

I would imagine that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, as well as the mayors of Los Angelos, Washington, DC, and thousands of others would like a word with Noem as well.

And this parting shot.