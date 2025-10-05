Pritzker Shreds Noem For Claiming Chicagoans Are 'Clapping' For ICE Agents

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker slammed ICE Barbie's claim that Chicagoans clap when ICE makes arrests during an appearance on Jake Tapper's State of the Union. Most of us have watched the clips of masked ICE agents brutalizing people on the streets of America with our jaws dropping. Maybe she confused clapping with horror.

Still, she insisted, "This is a war zone."

"His city is a war zone, and he's lying so that criminals can go in there and destroy people's lives," she continued. "Where we have gone, we've made it much more free. People are much safer."

More free, eh? Pritzker blasted Noem.

"Let me just say that the secretary doesn't know what she's talking about," Gov. Pritzker said. "She frankly says that people are clapping. They're not. They're booing her on the street, and they're booing ICE and CBP."

"They're marching, CBP marching on a beautiful Sunday in Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago," he continued. "They're raiding neighborhoods where instead of going after the bad guys, they're just picking up people who are brown and black and then checking their credentials."

.

"And they did this, of course, when they raided a building in the middle of the night in South Shore, 130 people were emptied out of this building," he said. "They were going after a few gang members, and instead they broke windows, they broke down doors, they ransacked the place. And there were people that were held, I mean, elderly people and children zip tied. Elderly people held for three hours at a time."

"They are the ones that are making it a war zone," he continued. "They need to get out of Chicago if they're not going to focus on the worst of the worst, which is what the president said they were going to do. They need to get the heck out."

The economy is in the shitter. People are being grabbed on the streets by ICE agents, some of them masked, and not identifying themselves. Unsurprisingly, the party that defends the unfathomable violence that broke out at Trump's direction on January 6th now defends Trump sending in the military to Democratic cities.

Hey, Noem, does this family feel freer? How about the baby?: