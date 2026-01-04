Lara Trump Bemoans 'Revisionist History' Being Taught On Socialism

Nothing like whining about "revisionist history" while you're serving up a big heaping helping of it yourself.

Here's Fox's Brian Kilmeade and Trump's daughter-in-law Lara, discussing the swearing in of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on this Friday's Fox & Friends, with Kilmeade crying about rent freezes and free buses before Trump chimes in to complain about students supposedly being taught "revisionist history" on the supposed dangers of socialism.

TRUMP: You wonder how we end up in a place like this, and to me, a lot of this has to do with education. There's an entire generation of young Americans who are being given a revisionist history. Griff, you just pointed out socialism has failed anywhere in the world. It has ever been tried. All you have to do is go look at places like Venezuela, USSR. Look at China. Look at all these places where they've tried to implement it. It's a disaster. But whenever you're not teaching the true history of the world to our students, you're gonna end up with more like this. Look out at Seattle as well. We have to start teaching people the dangers of this stuff. Otherwise, unfortunately, this looks to be the direction the Democrat party is headed.



Pretty rich coming from the party that wants religious indoctrination in all of our public schools and that wants to jam conservative ideology down kids' throats. No mention of course that there's a difference between Democratic Socialists and the way the countries she was fear mongering over are governed, or the successful socialist policies we've seen work in many European countries.

These rich assholes care about one thing, which is protecting their tax breaks, the cost to society be damned.