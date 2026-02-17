Judge Orders Trump To Return Slavery Exhibit To Philadelphia Museum

A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump's administration to return an exhibit on slavery to Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park.

In a 40-page ruling on Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Cynthia Rufe compared the Interior Department and Secretary Doug Burgum to George Orwell's "Ministry of Truth."

"As if the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's 1984 now existed, with its motto 'Ignorance is Strength,' this Court is now asked to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims—to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts. It does not," Rufe wrote. "The President's House is a component of Independence National Historical Park that commemorates the site of the first official presidential residence and the people who lived there, including people enslaved by President George Washington."

"On January 22, 2026, the National Park Service ('NPS') removed panels, displays, and video exhibits that referenced slavery and information about the individuals enslaved at the President's House," she noted before granting a preliminary injunction. "There can be no prejudice to Defendants' restoration of the status quo as of January 21, 2026, which requires that Defendants reinstall all panels, displays, and video exhibits that were previously in place."

Rufe also forbade the government from "any additions, removals, destruction, or further changes of any kind to the President's House site" without the permission of the City of Philadelphia.