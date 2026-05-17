Mike’s Blog Round-Up

‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’
By TengrainMay 17, 2026

Above, Laurie Anderson performs, O Superman. On this date in 1973 the US Senate Watergate Committee begins its hearings into the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C.

Hullabaloo discusses "Trump’s Extended Crime Family."

And speaking of pardons, The Thought Criminal has some thoughts on the Pardon Power.

Hackwhackers says (paraphrasing here), The Malignant Fascist went To China and all we got was a nothing burger.

America, America asks "What Does 'The Pursuit of Happiness' Mean to You?"

Bonus Track: Open Culture reminds of that time Superman fought prejudice in America instead of villains.

Thank you for letting me be part of your week, and I hope to return again soon.

"When it is dark enough, you can see the stars." ~Ralph Waldo Emerson

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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