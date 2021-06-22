Mike’s Blog Round-Up

I've been baffled by Critical Race Theory, which is the latest boogeyman on the right. Red States are banning teaching it in schools, and yet the politicians cannot even define what it is; perhaps like porn, “they know it when they see it”? The professors who blog at Electoral-Vote have an overview of Critical Race Theory that is very useful for trying to define what it is and what it isn't. Our bloggers today help us out:

Trash Blog observes why Critical Race Theory should inform our schools' curricula.

Butterflies & Wheels read Andrew Sullivan's recent piece on Critical Race Theory and decides he was writing about, uh... whiteness studies.

Stinque suggests that Saint Ronnie coulda used some CRT analysis himself.

Bonus Track: Free Range looks at Cancel Culture!

