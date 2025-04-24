Tax Breaks For Billionaires More Important Than Cops' Mental Health

Among the programs that are being targeted include grants that supported victims of crime, hotlines used by crime victims, human trafficking grants awarded to organizations that work with immigrants and refugees, and programs to curb juvenile delinquency.
By Susie MadrakApril 24, 2025

The DoJ has canceled hundreds of ongoing grants that funded everything from services for mental health care for police officers (oh well, who needs that?), to support programs for victims of crime and sexual assault, so that the Trump administration can give MASSIVE tax breaks to billionaires. Via Reuters:

At least 365 grants from the Office of Justice Programs, the department's largest grant-making arm, were terminated late on Tuesday, said two of the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public.

In fiscal year 2023, that office collectively awarded $4.4 billion in funding, according to the Justice Department's website.

Among the programs that are being targeted include grants that supported victims of crime, including some specialized for transgender victims, hotlines used by crime victims, human trafficking grants awarded to organizations that work with immigrants and refugees, programs to curb juvenile delinquency and safeguard incarcerated youth, and funding to help state-run hate crime reporting, according to a partial list of terminated grants seen by Reuters.

