DoJ Waives ADA Regulations 'To Help With Cost Of Living'

The DoJ removed 11 guidelines for US businesses on compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, including some that deal with Covid-19 and masking and accessibility. Because fuck those disabled people, amirite? Via The Guardian:

Updates have already been made to the ADA.gov website to reflect the removal of the guidances. Multiple pages were removed from the ADA’s archive website, including one page that explained how retail businesses are required to have accessible features and another on customer service practices for hotel and lodging guests with disabilities.

In a webpage titled “Covid-19 and the Americans with Disabilities Act”, the justice department removed five out of seven questions that were listed on the page as recently as recently as early March.

The removed guidances include questions about whether the justice department issues exemptions for mask requirements and resources to help explain an employee with a disability’s rights to an employer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the justice department called the guidance “unnecessary and outdated”.

“Avoiding confusion and reducing the time spent understanding compliance may allow businesses to deliver price relief to consumers,” the press release said.