Trump's DOJ Wants To Railroad DACA To Supreme Court

By David
Trump's DOJ Wants To Railroad DACA To Supreme Court

The Department of Justice this week warned the left-leaning Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that it would withdraw a controversial immigration case and take it straight to the Supreme Court.

In a letter dated Oct. 17, government attorney Mark B. Stern threatened to remove the case if the Ninth Circuit did not rule by Oct. 31 on a challenge to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

SPONSORED

Stern advised that the government would take the case straight to the Supreme Court, where the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh has likely shifted the balance in favor of conservatives.

“If this court’s decision is not issued promptly,” Stern wrote, “the Supreme Court would not be able to review the decision in the ordinary course until next Term at the earliest.”

“Given the importance to the government of the enforcement of the immigration laws and the issues presented in the case, we respectfully request to resolve the government’s appeal by October 31, 2018,” he concluded.

Read the full DOJ letter below.

Daca Letter 2 by RawStory on Scribd


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV