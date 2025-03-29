Signalgate: Can't Spin Pete Hegseth’s Mistakes Anymore

Signalgate is the latest screwup by the Secretary of Defense, and it is part of a bigger pattern. Even the White House can't spin Pete Hegseth’s bad judgment.
By RedStateRachelMarch 29, 2025

Signalgate is the fork in the road because it shows how dangerous it is to have people like Hegseth, Ratcliffe and others in leadership. America is unsafe with leaders in a text chain that seemed like bros talking about their March Madness bracket instead of bombing another country.

Trump Allies Starting to Notice Hegseth's Mistakes

The MAGA rule is never to admit a mistake and trash the people who call out any errors. But Trump's playbook isn't working with Signalgate.

Politico reported that even conservative GOP military hawks, Pentagon brass, and even White House executives are questioning Hegseth's judgment. The outlet quoted a senior GOP official who said:

“But, privately, there is a lot of concern about his judgment, more than with Waltz.”

CNN reported that several DoD officials said Hegseth "seems more preoccupied with appearances than with substance—wanting to appear more 'lethal' than his predecessor and pulling resources from elsewhere in DoD to achieve that image."

