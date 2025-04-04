Fox Graphics Another Loser From Wisconsin's Elections

While covering the winners and losers from Tuesday's elections in Wisconsin, Dan Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel including this sharp find from Matthew Lehner:

Uhhhhhh that’s not Brad Schimel 😂😂😂



Fox News is so embarrassed they didn’t even show his face and won’t spell his name right 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Hn0dW97dqS — Matthew Lehner 🇺🇸 (@matthew_lehner) April 2, 2025

As Bice writes:

Fox News (loser): Even though Schimel appeared on Fox host Sean Hannity's show on Monday night, the right-wing network acted like they didn't know the conservative candidate in the Supreme Court race. Late on Tuesday, their results showed a picture of Crawford and Robert Schimmel, a stand-up comedian known for his profane performances. Schimmel died in 2010.

Let's be honest. When isn't Fox a loser?