Fox Graphics Another Loser From Wisconsin's Elections

All vulgar, white guys look alike, right?
Credit: Matt Lehner Xitter account
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 4, 2025

While covering the winners and losers from Tuesday's elections in Wisconsin, Dan Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel including this sharp find from Matthew Lehner:

As Bice writes:

Fox News (loser): Even though Schimel appeared on Fox host Sean Hannity's show on Monday night, the right-wing network acted like they didn't know the conservative candidate in the Supreme Court race. Late on Tuesday, their results showed a picture of Crawford and Robert Schimmel, a stand-up comedian known for his profane performances.

Schimmel died in 2010.

Let's be honest. When isn't Fox a loser?

Discussion

