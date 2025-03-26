Ron Johnson Endorses Good Old What's His Name

Sen Ron Johnson can't remember Brad Schimel's name but sure remembers the nearly $20 million that President Elmo had dumped on the guy.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 26, 2025

Sen. Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) went on the Charlie Quirk show to talk up Brad Schimel, the MAGA candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The only problem was that RoJo couldn't remember Schimel's name, which led to about five seconds of awkward dead air as RoJo looked like he was trying not to soil himself. It wasn't until Quirk gave him a prompt that RoJo was able to blurt it out. RoJo tried to laugh off his brain fart as a "senior moment."

But in a move that was totally on brand for RoJo, even though he couldn't remember Schimel's name, he sure as hell remembered the almost $20 million that Schimel's sugar daddy, President Elmo, has dumped into the race:

If conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel wins the April 1 election, it will be because of the support from President Donald Trump's close ally Elon Musk, Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday.

His comments came as he and Schimel joined Musk in a live, half-hour discussion on the social media platform X, which the tech billionaire owns. The conversation took place less than 24 hours after Trump waded into the race with a long-sought endorsement of Schimel.

"This is entirely winnable, and you know, if we do win it, again, we have to thank Elon for all the support he's given this race, and I was really glad to see President Trump throw in his endorsement as well," Johnson told the 10,000 people on the livestream.

You just know that RoJo has a little shrine to Elmo and all his money somewhere.

Lest it gets lost, I also wanted to point out that RoJo's senior moment is the same thing he called Joe Biden's senior moments, which he then said made Biden unfit for office. If that's the case, RoJo needs to turn in his resignation letter by the end of the week. If he can remember his own name, that is.

Discussion

