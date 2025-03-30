Pardoned J6er Says Child Porn Charges Should Be Dropped, Too

A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. David Paul Daniel, 37, of Mint Hill, pleaded guilty to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. But the 'law and order' guy pardoned him, along with the more than 1,500 other insurrectionists.

Daniel is now arguing that his indictment on charges of producing and possessing child pornography is null because images were found during an investigation into his role at the riot at the Capitol.

The News & Observer reports:

The office of U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson, however, is opposed to dismissing the charges, a court record said. Investigators in Washington “allegedly observed images of a nude minor female, drug paraphernalia, and firearms” after they seized David Paul Daniel’s phone and computer in November 2023, according to a motion Daniel’s attorney filed in federal court Wednesday. That attorney, William Terpening, declined to comment Friday. Daniel is asking a judge to either dismiss the case or suppress all evidence the government found. “The charges here are unrelated to the January 6 case,” his motion said. “Mr. Daniel does not argue that the Pardon directly reaches this case. Rather, the Pardon requires dismissal because this case is entirely based on evidence that was seized pursuant to search warrants obtained exclusively in furtherance of that now-pardoned January 6 case.” Daniel is asking a judge to either dismiss the case or suppress all evidence the government found. “The charges here are unrelated to the January 6 case,” his motion said. “Mr. Daniel does not argue that the Pardon directly reaches this case. Rather, the Pardon requires dismissal because this case is entirely based on evidence that was seized pursuant to search warrants obtained exclusively in furtherance of that now-pardoned January 6 case.”

The Charlotte Observer previously reported that after being sprayed with a chemical irritant, Daniel left through a broken window and re-entered through a different window. He is a perfect picture of MAGA.