Charlie Kirk As Stock Markets Collapse: You All Voted For Delayed Gratification

Watching the MAGA cult attempt to put lipstick on pig Trump's economy-destroying tariffs is like witnessing a horrible carnival act that falls to their death from the high wire.

During the runup to the election, Trump, MAGA influencers and propagandists said Demented Donald will lower prices immediately, end inflation, create more jobs and have their stock market explode like never before.

Here is Charlie Kirk today spewing garbage while the markets collapse around him. Did you know Kirk is an educator?

President Donald Trump very well could've done what every other politician does when it comes to trade and American manufacturing. You say one thing to the heartland of this country and then you kowtow to the Wall Street class. We have gone to the great detail on this program on what is a tariff and where do tariffs come from. Why do certain countries embrace them and why do they not. When you are the incumbent economic power, tariffs can be a tool to bring more money, more investment, more capital back to the homeland. However, in order to use tariffs, you have to be willing to look the markets in an eye and say I know you might be a little ugly. i know you might be a little mean, but I am willing to persevere. I'm going to push through the instant pain so that we can have long-term success. As we've said many times on this program the west was built thanks to delayed gratification. Not instant gratification but instead of delaying the inevitable payoff.

A little ugly, a little mean? WTF?

Not one credible economist has stated that tariffs of any kind will lead to long term success and economic growth.

This isn't 18 fucking 90.

Kirk and his scumbags are saying this was all Trump's diabolical plan to bring manufacturing back to America.

Notice Kirk never specifies how long your gratification will be delayed. Are manufacturing plants goign to be built within the next year and be able to handle the inventory needed? Will the country be able to afford the steep price increases?

Of course not, you fucking imbeciles. The pain you feel is necessary because Trump says so. You should be happy you're suffering.

Remember what the Buddhists say. Life is suffering.

Suck it up, dweebs.