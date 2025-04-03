Fox Business: Markets 'Hate' Trump Tariffs

Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney, a rabid Trump supporter, opened his program by saying Wall Street and stock markets hate Trump tariffs

We are seeing a decline of thousands of points because of Trump's moronic tariffs, and Varney did not try to put lipstick on the pig when he opened his program.

VARNEY: Here's the response from Wall Street. Hate it. Dow Industrial is likely to be down 1,200 points at the opening bell. That would be 3%. The S&P 3.7% down. The Nasdaq up maybe 900 points. That is 4.5%. Spectacular declines across the board.

Varney's producers were so flummoxed they put up the wrong graphic on-air when discussing retailers.

Was this a way to put some green on the board?

Then Varney did his best to soften this blow.

Economists? They're largely skeptical that the tariffs will produce a new golden age of prosperity.

Ya, think?

Holy hellfire stock market crash, Batman.