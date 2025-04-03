Fox Business: Markets 'Hate' Trump Tariffs

Raising prices on all goods across the board is not gonna to be welcomed by anybody except MAGA liars.
By John AmatoApril 3, 2025

Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney, a rabid Trump supporter, opened his program by saying Wall Street and stock markets hate Trump tariffs

We are seeing a decline of thousands of points because of Trump's moronic tariffs, and Varney did not try to put lipstick on the pig when he opened his program.

VARNEY: Here's the response from Wall Street.

Hate it.

Dow Industrial is likely to be down 1,200 points at the opening bell.

That would be 3%.

The S&P 3.7% down.

The Nasdaq up maybe 900 points.

That is 4.5%.

Spectacular declines across the board.

Varney's producers were so flummoxed they put up the wrong graphic on-air when discussing retailers.

Was this a way to put some green on the board?

Then Varney did his best to soften this blow.

Economists? They're largely skeptical that the tariffs will produce a new golden age of prosperity.

Ya, think?

Holy hellfire stock market crash, Batman.

