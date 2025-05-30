Shorter Stew Peters: 'I'm Not An Anti-Semite, But Jews Are K*kes'

Racist hate monger Stew Peters ranted at "the Jews" because he was banned from speaking at a veterans' group in Virginia.

WKTR: "A far-right influencer named Stew Peters who was invited to speak at a reunion of the USS Liberty Veterans Association (LVA) has been barred from the Norfolk Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4809."

Stews Peters grew in national exposure when during Kash Patel's confirmation hearing he was exposed as appearing on Stew Peters podcast as many as eight times.

Right Wing Watch captured this rant for us.

PETERS: I've also been barred today from the Norfolk, Virginia VFW, where the USS Liberty veterans had moved my speech to during the memorial service for their fallen brothers, who again were murdered by Israeli Jews. The local media, they're now calling up a bunch of k*kes to go on the news and cry and kvetch. Get me the closest rabbi, bring him to me now. We need the rabbi on the news to talk about how dangerous I am, to talk about how prolific of an anti-Semite I am, about how I stand accused of anti-Semitism, of the highest order in the eyes of their Talmudic court of injustice.

Peters' rant says it all.

After being banned from speaking at two venues in Virginia because of his rabid antisemitism, Stew Peters rails against the local media for interviewing "a bunch of kikes" while reporting on the controversy. — Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2025-05-30T14:14:30.032Z