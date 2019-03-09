Meghan McCain Ridiculed After Accusing Jewish Cartoonist Of Anti-Semitic Cartoon Of Her

See, this is what happens when you're a rich and spoiled white girl who thinks she can say whatever foolishness pops into her head, which come to think of it, that is exactly what's she's paid to do on ABC's The View. McCain had earlier shamelessly teared up on The View over comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar. As with her tv commments, the mockery was unmerciful and unrelenting.

The original.

Here's her tweet response.

This is one of the most anti-semitic things I’ve ever seen. Also, this reveals so much more about you than it does me... https://t.co/IdfGuWcJZu — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2019

To which the very Jewish Eli Valley cheekily replied:

Meghan thanks, also can you please share my other Omartoons? pic.twitter.com/FVVFoyn1vD — Eli Valley (@elivalley) March 8, 2019

And the Internet was off to the races.

If you think that a Jewish cartoonist mocking your fake outrage over Anti-Semitism is Anti-Semitic...boy do I have some things to show you in your husband’s paper. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 8, 2019

Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig had a smart take on what she's trying to pull.

what does anti-Semitic even mean to you? he’s a Jewish cartoonist who has spent his career examining Jewish identity, Zionism & anti-semitism. if this is the most anti-Semitic thing you’ve ever seen, you haven’t spent any time examining those issues yourself — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) March 8, 2019

Hi Meghan, this is actually a cartoon by a Jewish man expressing his disgust at your shameless bad faith exploitation of his identity. — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) March 8, 2019

Thank you Meghan for challenging antisemitism! No one can take seriously the ugly trope that “Jews control the media” now that everyone’s seen they have zero power to hold back the most dumbfuck sorority sister blonde goy from going on TV & proclaiming to be their spokesperson. https://t.co/qcqYLNEWKw — Arish Singh (@arishish) March 8, 2019

But of course McCain had her defenders, mostly from the worst people section of political twitter, but that's to be expected.

If you believe that the radical Left isn’t comfortable with anti-Semitism, look at their vicious response to @MeghanMcCain’s condemnation of it and be disabused.

Do we really need a dialogue around why invoking the holocaust in this flip and dismissive fashion is hateful? A round table to uncover the anti-semitism in the penumbra of meaning here? Some moral clarity, please. This is point blank repulsive. @MeghanMcCain doesn’t deserve this https://t.co/M333YgsyjP — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 8, 2019