This newspaper report makes it sound like many levels of government coordinated to bring the statue to the Jefferson County Courthouse. In reality however, someone just placed an order to a factory in China. The exact same bronze statue is also on the University of Missouri campus, and has had issues in recent years.

Source: Tallahassee Democrat

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a statue of third U.S. President Thomas Jefferson outside the Jefferson County Courthouse in Monticello, about 27 miles east of downtown Tallahassee.

The occasion coincided with Florida celebrating 249 years of America, just two days ahead of the Fourth of July.

"As we celebrate American independence this week, it is fitting to unveil this statue of Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence," Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said.

Byrd removed the cloth covering from the statue and DeSantis noted that it featured Jefferson using a quill pen to write the Declaration of Independence.

The Florida Department of State Division of Historical Resources, who acquired the statue as part of a limited production series, with the help of Jefferson County Administrator Shannon Metty, who coordinated the logistics of transporting the nearly 1,000 pound statue.

The Museum of Florida History's design and fabrication shop assisted with transportation and installation of the Founding Father.

DeSantis is working on adding more statues throughout the state as part of Florida celebrating America's 250th birthday. He plans to add statues featuring those whose namesakes are used as county names in Florida, including Hamilton, Madison and Calhoun.

The cost of the statues was not immediately available.