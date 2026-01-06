US O-1B Visas Now Welcome OnlyFans Models Under 'Extraordinary Ability'

Somehow, I don't think a program designed over fifty years ago to reward "extraordinary ability in the arts," could have envisaged it would one day be used by OnlyFans models to gain entrance to the United States. But that's where we're at in 2026 in Trump's America.

Source: Business Standard

A US visa category originally designed for artists of 'extraordinary ability' is increasingly being used by social media influencers, including creators on platforms such as OnlyFans, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Applications from influencers for the O-1B visa, meant for individuals with exceptional achievement in the arts, have risen sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic. Lawyers cited by the Financial Times said a growing share of their current O-1-related clients are influencers rather than film actors or musicians.

Some immigration lawyers said influencers now make up more than half of their O-1 clientele, reflecting broader shifts in how creative work is produced, distributed and evaluated in the digital economy, particularly in the US.

The O-1 visa allows individuals with extraordinary ability to work temporarily in the United States. It has two categories: O-1A for science, education, business and athletics, and O-1B for the arts and entertainment industry.