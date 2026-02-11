Kid Rock Attacks Jay-Z As 'A DEI Hire' By NFL

Kid Rock, who is a MAGA favorite and regular on Fox not "news," made yet another appearance on there to discuss his crappy, TP USA so-called "alternative" halftime show with Laura Ingraham this Tuesday, and in yet another overtly racist segment on that network attacking the actual Super Bowl halftime show, called Jay-Z, whose company has been overseeing the show since 2019, a "DEI hire."

Here's the exchange via Media Matters:

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): One thing that was said repeatedly today was that when people saw what the halftime show was like at the Super Bowl, they frantically were trying to find where you and the other performers were performing at the TPUSA event. And it took them awhile but they ultimately got there. And I think it's kind of a sad thing because you performed at the Super Bowl back in 2004 with Justin Timberlake. So talk to us about the way that whole transition has happened.

KID ROCK (GUEST): Oh, well, first of all, nobody remembers I played the Super Bowl because that's when Janet Jackson showed her boob. They don't even remember I was on that thing.

I think this all started, man, I could go on for days, but to sum it, I would think back 2016 with Colin Kaepernick took a knee, you know, to protest I think racial injustice and police brutality and everything that, you know, got a lot of people's panties in a bunch, self included. I did not agree with him, but nonetheless, he's got the right to, you know, speak his mind, do his thing.

And Roger Goodell had a real problem on his hand back then. And I think he was like, how do I get out of this and keep making the tens upon millions of dollars a year that I make in a predominantly male Black league. So he goes, well, maybe Jay-Z will do it, which, nothing thing against Jay-Z, I respect him for his hustle and, you know, his music.

But it seemed like there's a little bit of a DEI hire there going on, you know, to kind of like, you know, like, oh, you know, Black guys love Jay-Z. And of course, I'm not that ignorant. I know a lot of us love Jay-Z, not just Black guys. But in the league where he had this problem, it seemed like, oh, you know, we'll bring him in.

And so, you know, Jay-Z is not going to take that position of power and that money. So, you know, then they convene in -- that was a not for profit league until, you know, they quietly got rid of that tax exempt status so Roger did not have to disclose his salary.

You know, so he had all sorts of problems. So he brings in Jay-Z. What's Jay-Z going to do? He's going to do right by his base. That's where you had Kendrick Lamar last year, which a lot of people didn't get. I respect Kendrick Lamar, but wasn't my cup of tea. And you know, then this year, like, wow, they're going to double down. And to me, it was kind of like another middle finger to the conservatives, to the MAGA, you know, crowd, to my base, to everything.

INGRAHAM: Yeah, I mean, what I said in my intro, it's just kind of all very narrowly focused. And it's kind of a -- I said, it's not a performance. It's a punishment.