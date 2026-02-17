Pharma Execs Feared The Worst, And It's Starting To Come True

The Trump administration claims it is not discouraging innovation. But they are. Why?
By Susie MadrakFebruary 17, 2026

Their worst fears are starting to come true, according to executives and investors involved with companies that develop and sell vaccines and the mRNA technology that is best known for the Covid vaccines.

“There will be less invention, investment and innovation in vaccines generally, across all the companies,” said Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge.

The Trump administration said it was not discouraging innovation. But investors won't invest in something that Bob Kennedy is disparaging. Major manufacturers are reporting declining sales of their shots. Smaller companies are taking the brunt of the impact.

Vaccine maker Moderna has been hit harder by the federal policy changes than any other pharmaceutical firm. Kennedy keeps questioning the safety and effectiveness of the technology around which the company has built its business. The technology, known as messenger RNA, or mRNA, instructs the body to produce a fragment of a virus that then sets off an immune response. Its main benefit? It can be more quickly tailored and manufactured compared to traditional vaccine development.

And it was the kiss of death last week when the Food and Drug Administration refused to review Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine. They claim the research design was flawed.

Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD DSc(hon) (@peterhotezmdphd.bsky.social) 2026-02-17T13:32:35.484Z

https://bsky.app/profile/davidho.bsky.social/post/3mezmf7g3kk2c

It's an open question whether Trump will kill more people by:
A) Canceling aid to starving people overseas
B) Undermining vaccines to invite a resurgence of previously conquered diseases
C) Destroying efforts to address climate change
Add them together and it's obvious Trump is a mass murderer.

Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 2026-02-12T23:30:25.497Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon