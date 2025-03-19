Bob Kennedy's NIH Culling MRNA Research From Grant Applications

Looks like federal support for mRNA vaccine research is in jeopardy after KFF Health News reported Sunday that NIH officials have directed scientists to remove all references to the lifesaving technology from their grant applications. Via Ars Technica:

A senior official at the NIH's National Cancer Institute confirmed to KFF that NIH acting Director Matthew Memoli "sent an email across the NIH instructing that any grants, contracts, or collaborations involving mRNA vaccines be reported up the chain to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s office and the White House."

Further, two independent scientists told the outlet that they were informed by NIH officials that any mention of mRNA vaccines needed to be removed from their grant applications. One, a biomedical researcher in Philadelphia, said that the NIH had "flagged our pending grant as having an mRNA vaccine component." The other, a researcher in New York who works on vaccines but not mRNA vaccines, was told that background mentions of mRNA vaccine efficacy in their previous grant applications needed to be removed from future applications.

While it remains unclear if mRNA vaccine research funding will be canceled or limited, researchers fear the worst. Last week, news broke that the NIH was canceling or limiting grant funding for research related to vaccine hesitancy—which has increased significantly in recent years, leading to declining vaccination rates and the loss of herd immunity in many communities.