Bob Kennedy's Motto For Parents: 'Do Your Own Research'

While appearing on Dr. Phil's show, Bob Kennedy just advised parents of newborns to “do your own research” before vaccinating their infants during an interview in which he also suggested the measles shot was unsafe and was doubtful about the benefits of vaccination and the independence of the FDA. Via the New York Times:

Mr. Kennedy made the remarks to the talk show host Dr. Phil in an interview that aired Monday on MeritTV to mark the 100th day of the Trump administration. He said, as he has in the past, that “if you want to avoid spreading measles, the best thing you can do is take that vaccine.”

But Mr. Kennedy also made clear, as he has in the past, that he believes it is up to individuals to decide. In suggesting vaccines are unsafe, he contradicted decades of advice from public health experts, including leaders of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I would say that we live in a democracy, and part of the responsibility of being a parent is to do your own research,” the health secretary said, in response to a question from a woman in the audience who asked how he would advise a new parent about vaccine safety. “You research the baby stroller, you research the foods that they’re getting, and you need to research the medicines that they’re taking as well.”