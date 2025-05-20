Noted Oncologist Donald Trump Fails At Basic Facts On Biden's Diagnosis

Like his vice president, Donald Trump, is trying to spin a conspiracy theory about Handsome Old Joe Biden's diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He's also taking a leaf from his human 8-ball of a son, Coke Jr.

Dr. Trump claimed that Biden knew about it years ago because he is at "stage nine," which is a stage of cancer that doesn't exist. There are only four stages of cancer, Mr. Stable Genius™, sir.

"Do you wanna respond to President Biden being diagnosed with cancer, or are you gonna call your processor?" a reporter asked.

"I think it's very sad, actually," Donald said. "I'm surprised that it wasn't, the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to stage nine, that's a long time."

Then, of course, he bragged about his physical and cognitive tests.

"I just had my physical, you saw that, you saw the results of that particular test," he continued. "I think that test is standard to pretty much anybody getting a physical, good physical."

"We had the doctors at the White House and over at Walter Reed, which is a fantastic hospital," he continued to talk about himself. "I do it, I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests, I'm proud to announce. I aced it, I got them all right."

"It's a little risk, if I didn't get them all right, these people would be after me, it would be not a good situation," he added. "But I think frankly, anybody running for president should take a cognitive test."

There are typically 1-4 stages, occasionally 0 for some. That's it. The other stages were fabricated or imagined in his dementia-ridden mind. But do go off on Biden while making his diagnosis all about you, Donald. Even worse, Donald didn't claim Biden has stage 9 cancer once, but he did it twice today.

There's more:

Trump reacts to Biden's cancer diagnosis: "The autopen is becoming a very big deal, because it seems like maybe that was the president, whoever operated the autopen. But when they say that that was not good, they also - you know, you have to look, and you have to say the test was not so good either" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-19T21:28:59.122Z

Biden was diagnosed on Friday, two days before the cancer announcement was made. His cancer has a Gleason score of 9, Grade Group 5.